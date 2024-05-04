This is why DCI detectives released MITHIKA LINTURI to attend RUTO’s meeting at State House after grilling him for 7-hours over fake fertilizer scandal.

Reports indicated that the CS arrived at DCI at 7:00 am for
questioning and sought to record a statement concerning how the fake
fertilizer got circulated in the market.
According to sources, the CS took over seven hours at the
Directorate before heading to State House for the National Address by President
William Ruto.
CS Linturi presented himself to the DCI, and we understand
that if the detectives found a reason to detain the Ameru elder, they would
have held him for the weekend.
Three senior officials from the National Cereals and Produce
Board (NCPB) have in the past week been arrested over the charges of conspiracy
to defraud Kenyans over the sale of fake fertiliser.
In particular, the Managing Director was charged with abuse
of office to acquire contracts for the sale.
The MD and two other officials denied the charges and were
ordered to pay Ksh3 million with one surety each or an alternative cash bail of
Ksh1 million each.
This comes hours after an 11-member committee was
formed in Parliament to investigate the impeachment after 149 MPs voted for the
motion.
Among these members include TJ Kajwang', Yusuf Farah, Robert
Mbui, Naomi Waqo, Rachel Nyamai, Samuel Chepkonga and George Gitonga.
Others include Jane Njeri Maina, Kassim Sawa Tandaza, Moses
Malulu and Catherine Omanyo.
