This is why DCI detectives released MITHIKA LINTURI to attend RUTO’s meeting at State House after grilling him for 7-hours over fake fertilizer scandal.





Saturday, May 4, 2024 - Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi presented himself at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road over the fake fertilizer worth Ksh209.5 million.

Reports indicated that the CS arrived at DCI at 7:00 am for questioning and sought to record a statement concerning how the fake fertilizer got circulated in the market.

According to sources, the CS took over seven hours at the Directorate before heading to State House for the National Address by President William Ruto.

CS Linturi presented himself to the DCI, and we understand that if the detectives found a reason to detain the Ameru elder, they would have held him for the weekend.

Three senior officials from the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) have in the past week been arrested over the charges of conspiracy to defraud Kenyans over the sale of fake fertiliser.

In particular, the Managing Director was charged with abuse of office to acquire contracts for the sale.

The MD and two other officials denied the charges and were ordered to pay Ksh3 million with one surety each or an alternative cash bail of Ksh1 million each.

This comes hours after an 11-member committee was formed in Parliament to investigate the impeachment after 149 MPs voted for the motion.

Among these members include TJ Kajwang', Yusuf Farah, Robert Mbui, Naomi Waqo, Rachel Nyamai, Samuel Chepkonga and George Gitonga.

Others include Jane Njeri Maina, Kassim Sawa Tandaza, Moses Malulu and Catherine Omanyo.

