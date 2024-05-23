50 CENT sells documentary on DIDDY assault allegations to Netflix after ‘massive bidding war’







Thursday, May 23, 2024 - Rapper 50 Cent’s documentary about the assault allegations against his friend-turned-enemy Sean “Diddy” Combs has just been bought up by Netflix after an apparent “massive bidding war.”

Multiple networks and streaming services had been trying to land the series on Combs, 54, ever since 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, started teasing the documentary several months ago, sources told TMZ.

50 Cent, who regularly makes his negative feelings towards Diddy known, confirmed the deal late Tuesday, May 21.

“NETFLIX wins the bidding war but if more victims keep coming out I’m gonna need more episodes,” 50 Cent said in an Instagram post.

The series, produced via 50’s G-Unit Film and Television Studios, will reportedly focus on allegations of abuse by Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura and a slew of other women.

50 Cent said last year, that proceeds from the docuseries would go towards victims of the assault.

It wasn’t immediately clear how much Netflix paid for the series, or when it will start streaming.