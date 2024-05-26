Governor ORENGO now regrets not listening to RAILA as his relationship with his Deputy, WILLIAM ODUOL deteriorates beyond repair – Look! BABA is always right

Monday, May 27, 2024 – The working relationship between Siaya Governor James Orengo and his deputy, William Oduol, has deteriorated beyond repair months after Oduol's failed impeachment.
The two leaders appeared
separately before the Senate Standing Committee on Devolution and
Intergovernmental Relations on Thursday.
In his submissions, Oduol
accused Orengo of locking him out of his office and any county activities.
The DG claimed his boss doesn't
delegate him any duties, adding that Orengo had instructed members of his
executive to avoid dealing with him.
Oduol told the committee, which
includes Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga, that Orengo had never invited him to
Cabinet sittings.
He alleged that the county chief
had withheld his allowances and benefits, including the fueling of his official
vehicle.
"After the unsuccessful impeachment,
the governor completely blocked me from any county activities, failed to
delegate any duties to me," said Oduol.
On his part, Orengo told the
committee that it would be difficult for Siaya residents to accept Oduol back
even if he accepted working with him.
Orengo rubbished claims that he
had locked Oduol out of his office, adding that he could not interfere.
The county chief revealed that
he had been warned about picking Oduol as his running mate by ODM Leader Raila
Odinga but he didn’t listen.
He said trouble started brewing
between them after the presidential election petition when he had left him in
charge.
Orengo stated that, unlike his
deputy, he had evidence to prove that he had been receiving all his benefits,
adding that it was upon him to attend Cabinet sessions.
