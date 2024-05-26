Governor ORENGO now regrets not listening to RAILA as his relationship with his Deputy, WILLIAM ODUOL deteriorates beyond repair – Look! BABA is always right





Monday, May 27, 2024 – The working relationship between Siaya Governor James Orengo and his deputy, William Oduol, has deteriorated beyond repair months after Oduol's failed impeachment.

The two leaders appeared separately before the Senate Standing Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations on Thursday.

In his submissions, Oduol accused Orengo of locking him out of his office and any county activities.

The DG claimed his boss doesn't delegate him any duties, adding that Orengo had instructed members of his executive to avoid dealing with him.

Oduol told the committee, which includes Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga, that Orengo had never invited him to Cabinet sittings.

He alleged that the county chief had withheld his allowances and benefits, including the fueling of his official vehicle.

"After the unsuccessful impeachment, the governor completely blocked me from any county activities, failed to delegate any duties to me," said Oduol.

On his part, Orengo told the committee that it would be difficult for Siaya residents to accept Oduol back even if he accepted working with him.

Orengo rubbished claims that he had locked Oduol out of his office, adding that he could not interfere.

The county chief revealed that he had been warned about picking Oduol as his running mate by ODM Leader Raila Odinga but he didn’t listen.

He said trouble started brewing between them after the presidential election petition when he had left him in charge.

Orengo stated that, unlike his deputy, he had evidence to prove that he had been receiving all his benefits, adding that it was upon him to attend Cabinet sessions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST