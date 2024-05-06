All is not lost as RUTO Promises Ksh10, 000 stipend to families evacuated in Mathare over floods – Look!

Monday, May 6, 2024 - President William Ruto has promised to give Kenyans evacuated for their own safety due to the ongoing floods a Ksh10,000 stipend from the National Government.
Speaking during a tour in Mathare,
Nairobi, Ruto revealed that the money would help the families secure a place to
stay as the government works on finding a long-term solution.
Recipients of the cash will be
households that were evacuated by government administration officers with the
help of Kenya Defence Forces, Kenya Police, and National Youth Service.
"We have 40,000 households
who were evacuated because of their safety, every household will receive
Ksh10,000 to look for alternative housing waiting for government
intervention," he stated.
"We have a list of those
who were evacuated, we will give them money for 3-month rent as the Government
looks for another alternative."
Ruto assured Nairobi residents
that policies had been put in place to ensure that the money was not
misappropriated.
The Head of State remarked that
he would personally ensure that no cartels got hold of the funds meant for
flood victims.
According to Ruto, flooding had
been caused by climate change, and Kenya had put in measures to cushion
itself against such calamity in the future.
In the immediate, Ruto remarked
that Kenya would embark on planting trees in Mathare and other riparian
lands.
As such, he stated that Kenyans
who had built shacks on the riparian lands would have to be given alternative
housing by the National Government.
In that regard, President
William Ruto stated that starting next week, a tender would be floated to build
5,000 affordable houses in the Mathare area.
Once completed, evacuated
Kenyans would receive a priority in occupying the houses according to the
President.
