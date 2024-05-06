After humiliating her during the 2022 Presidential election, GACHAGUA invites MARTHA KARUA for dialogue

Monday, May 6, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has invited Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua for a meeting to address issues facing the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking on Sunday, Gachagua said as Mt Kenya region's political kingpin, he will invite all leaders, including Martha Karua, to offer solutions to problems facing the region’s electorate.

"Let them come and talk to me. I am the senior leader in this region. My doors are open. Let my sister Martha Karua come. Let my brother Jeremiah Kioni come.

"You know I mean well for this region and I am the best person to talk to any time any day," Gachagua stated.

The second in command further urged Mt Kenya leaders who are in opposition to cease organizing gatherings with the populace.

He lambasted opposition figures from Mt for conducting meetings with Limuru residents during severe weather conditions, pointing out the availability of an office for such engagements.

"A good idea has the potential to evolve into a better one, and eventually the best. Stop disrupting the people of Limuru during times of floods and numerous challenges, especially when there is a senior leader from the mountain holding the position of deputy president," he stated.

