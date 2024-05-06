Your performance is dismal – UDA MP tells MUSALIA MUDAVADI as he heaps praise on KINDIKI and DP GACHAGUA – LOOK!





Monday, May 6, 2024 - An outspoken Member of Parliament from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has accused Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi of performing poorly since his appointment two years ago.

Reacting to a recent opinion poll that showed Mudavadi is among the best Cabinet Secretaries in President William Ruto’s cabinet, Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku claimed Mudavadi hasn’t done anything since his appointment to the powerful portfolio.

Ruku said the only state officers who have performed are the President, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki.

“If I were to rate Musalia Mudavadi on what he is doing in this government, I would give him very low marks as far as his performance in this government is concerned.

"The only thing he is helping in this government is the political face of the nation, Just to unite the face of the nation, the face of the country.

"In terms of the performance of this government, it's dismal. It's very dismal, and I am not afraid to say that," Ruku said.

"The guys who are working seriously hard to ensure the government is running are the president, the deputy president, professor Kindiki and several other ministers.

"But we have not seen the effort of the prime cabinet secretary coming out strongly, in helping the president to run the government properly. And we are calling upon Musari Mudavadi to please put your best foot forward," Ruku added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST