Alarm raised over a rogue Kayole police officer called BROWNIE, who is harassing innocent youth - See what he was captured on camera doing to 2 young men (VIDEO).





Thursday, May 16, 2024 - Residents of Nairobi’s Kayole estate have exposed a rogue police officer who is reportedly harassing the youth in the area.

The cop who goes by the name Brownie was captured on camera forcefully arresting two matatu conductors.

He entered the matatu dressed in plain clothes and handcuffed them.

The two guys are well-known to commuters in Kayole.

In the video, passengers were seen calling out the police officer as he forcefully arrested the two young men.

They told him to follow the law but he went ahead and arrested the victims and took them to Soweto police station.

He also issued threats to some of the passengers.

The cop is allegedly demanding a bribe to release the two men.

Watch video of the altercation between the police officer and passengers.





Hi Nyakundi please share this and keep me anonymous. We have a rogue cop at Kayole going by the name Brownie. He has made it his work to harass guys. Yesterday he went ahead to arrest two conductors under the guise that they aren't, despite them plying with the vehicle Kratos for… pic.twitter.com/WPpvAze3VH — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) May 15, 2024

