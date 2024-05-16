“I am about to lose my house,” - Former NTV reporter, EUNICE OMOLLO, breaks down as she begs for financial help from Kenyans (VIDEO).





Thursday, May 16, 2024 - Former NTV reporter, Eunice Omollo, has taken to social media to appeal for financial help from Kenyans.

The seasoned journalist, who specializes in Health and Science matters, broke down as she opened up about her struggles.

She revealed that she has been battling bipolar (a mental disorder) for 19 years.

Amid tears, Eunice further revealed that she had lost custody of her son due to her mental illness.

She was also on the verge of losing her house.

She cannot afford medication, prompting her to seek help from well-wishers.

The award-winning journalist sobbed as she begged well-wishers to help her get meds, adding that she had not been able to sleep for the past few days.

She also sought help getting a job and custody of her son.

“I want to go to the hospital because now I'm in my depressive state.

"Most of you who've been following me...I have lived with bipolar for the past 19 years now, and I can't live without my medication, and I can't afford my medication,” she said.

“I am about to lose my house. I've lost my son, who now lives with my mum, and I want to go to the hospital.

"I need to sleep. I've not slept for two days now. I have to sleep...I need a job...I want my son,” she emotionally said.

Watch the video.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.