ODM will remain strong even if RAILA ODINGA joins the African Union - HASSAN JOHO says and dismisses rivalry with OPARANYA





Sunday May 5, 2024 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Deputy Party leader, Hassan Joho, has maintained that the party will remain strong even if its party leader, Raila Odinga, joins the African Union.

Raila,79, wants to replace Mousa Faki as African Union chairperson in 2025.

Raila Odinga's decision to seek the continent's top position means that if he succeeds, he will be forced to abandon local political activities for the continental role.

His possible exit has caused considerable concern in the party, as his two deputies, Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya, eye the chance to succeed him.

The silent succession battle is perceived as likely to disintegrate the party.

But speaking in Homa Bay on Saturday, the former Mombasa County Governor termed those who are spreading the allegations of sibling rivalry in ODM as enemies of the party.

“ODM leaders are focused on unity and strengthening the party under Raila. We’ll not fall for our detractors’ propaganda to split the party,” Joho said.

Joho also urged ODM members to continue to register to strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

