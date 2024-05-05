ODM will remain strong even if RAILA ODINGA joins the African Union - HASSAN JOHO says and dismisses rivalry with OPARANYA

Sunday May 5, 2024 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Deputy Party leader, Hassan Joho, has maintained that the party will remain strong even if its party leader, Raila Odinga, joins the African Union.
Raila,79,
wants to replace Mousa Faki as African Union chairperson in 2025.
Raila Odinga's decision to seek the continent's top position
means that if he succeeds, he will be forced to abandon local political
activities for the continental role.
His possible exit has caused considerable concern in the
party, as his two deputies, Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya, eye the chance
to succeed him.
The silent succession battle is
perceived as likely to disintegrate the party.
But speaking in Homa Bay on
Saturday, the former Mombasa County Governor termed those who are spreading the
allegations of sibling rivalry in ODM as enemies of the party.
“ODM leaders are focused on
unity and strengthening the party under Raila. We’ll not fall for our
detractors’ propaganda to split the party,” Joho said.
Joho also urged ODM members to
continue to register to strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 presidential
election.
