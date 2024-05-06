CCTV captures the moment thugs riding in a saloon car registration number, KDA 394 H, broke into a vehicle in Nyali and tried to steal money - Was it an inside job?





Monday, May 6, 2024 - CCTV cameras installed in a building captured the moment thugs riding in a saloon car registration number, KDA 394 H, tried to break into a vehicle and steal money.

The owner of the vehicle (a Probox) had reportedly withdrawn some unknown amount of money from the bank and left it in an envelope inside the vehicle, not knowing that the thugs were trailing him.

In the footage, the thugs are seen parking their vehicle next to the Probox.

One of the thugs comes out of the vehicle and breaks into the Probox.

However, the car’s alarm goes on, attracting the attention of members of the public who had gathered around, including the owner of the vehicle.

The thugs speed off after sensing danger.

The thug who broke into the vehicle was almost caught as he tried to grab the envelope that contained the money.

It is suspected that the thugs work in cahoots with rogue tellers, who inform them after a customer withdraws huge sums of money.





Watch the CCTV footage.

KDA 394H

less than 1 hour ago in Mombasa Nyali....How did they know kuna Pesa Kwa Gari pic.twitter.com/9IY3mCr2Q2 — maliks 🇸🇴 14/09/15/21 (@maliks_88) May 3, 2024

