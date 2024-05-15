Three people shot on rapper LIL BABY's music video set

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 - Three people have been shot following a shooting of popular American rapper, Lil Baby's music set in Atlanta.
The shooting began from what sounds like a semi-automatic
weapon firing relentlessly for about 6 seconds while dozens of staffers and
people were setting up filming equipment on Tuesday afternoon.
The camera man ducked for cover and the video got shaky as
he pointed the lens toward the ground, but the background conversation fills in
a bit of the story's blanks.
A group of men apparently were pretending to film a music
video or content of their own nearby and fired shots from a white car before
they sped off.
Someone off camera can be heard commending them for the
deceit, claiming the gunmen “played it smooth.” More gunshots can be heard
blasting not too long after the initial shooting but someone advises the man to
put his firearm away, the assailants were long gone, and he was wasting bullets
shooting at no one.
When the police responded to reports of shots fired in the
shopping district of Verbena Street in Atlanta, they found a 24-year-old male
with an apparent gunshot wound to the arm and a 27-year-old male with an
apparent gunshot wound to the back.
The police also located a 23-year-old male, who transported
himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck.
All of them reportedly suffered non-life-threatening
injuries and Lil Baby was also reported to be unharmed.
Chasity Roman of Slapping Tacos ATL, a local
business owner, captured the 4PF rapper arriving on the scene shortly before
the chaos unleashed. Investigators are now investigating any possible reason
behind the shooting.
Here are videos from the scene below
New footage from Verbana street in Dixie hills on the westside of Atlanta. Lil baby was shooting a video here when it got shot up. You can see the black truck with the window shot out. Allegedly lil baby is heard yelling in the video pic.twitter.com/JtsrtqZTIr— STREETWORK85NAWF BY DRE HOVA 💫 (@Streetwork85N) May 15, 2024
