Three people shot on rapper LIL BABY's music video set







Wednesday, May 15, 2024 - Three people have been shot following a shooting of popular American rapper, Lil Baby's music set in Atlanta.

The shooting began from what sounds like a semi-automatic weapon firing relentlessly for about 6 seconds while dozens of staffers and people were setting up filming equipment on Tuesday afternoon.

The camera man ducked for cover and the video got shaky as he pointed the lens toward the ground, but the background conversation fills in a bit of the story's blanks.

A group of men apparently were pretending to film a music video or content of their own nearby and fired shots from a white car before they sped off.

Someone off camera can be heard commending them for the deceit, claiming the gunmen “played it smooth.” More gunshots can be heard blasting not too long after the initial shooting but someone advises the man to put his firearm away, the assailants were long gone, and he was wasting bullets shooting at no one.

When the police responded to reports of shots fired in the shopping district of Verbena Street in Atlanta, they found a 24-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound to the arm and a 27-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound to the back.

The police also located a 23-year-old male, who transported himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck.

All of them reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries and Lil Baby was also reported to be unharmed.

Chasity Roman of Slapping Tacos ATL, a local business owner, captured the 4PF rapper arriving on the scene shortly before the chaos unleashed. Investigators are now investigating any possible reason behind the shooting.

