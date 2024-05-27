Actor JOHNNY WACTOR shot and killed in robbery gone wrong in downtown LA







Monday, May 27, 2024 - TV Johnny Wactor, the actor known for his role in the famed television series, General Hospital, has died in hospital after being involved in a fatal shooting.

He was 37. The actor was shot dead May 25 in downtown Los Angeles while trying to stop a group of thieves tampering with his car, his mother confirmed to NBC Los Angeles.

According to NBC news, Police received a call at 3:25 a.m about a man who was shot in the area after encountering three men attempting to remove a catalytic converter from his vehicle, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

One of the suspects used a handgun to shoot the victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene, and all three men fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction, the spokesperson said. No arrests have been made and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Wactor's agent David Shaul also confirmed the actor's death.

"Johnny Wactor was spectacular human being," Shaul said in a statement to Variety. Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him. Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude."

"In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be," adding, "Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever."

The actor, originally from Charleston, South Carolina, has been acting onscreen for more than 15 years.

Wactor began his Hollywood career in 2007, acting in the series Army Wives. In 2013, he starred on the short-lived supernatural drama Siberia as a South Carolina competitive bull rider, also named Johnny.

Wactor went on to appear on shows such as Hollywood Girl, Criminal Minds, NCIS, The OA and Westworld and the 2016 movie USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage with Nicolas Cage and Tom Sizemore, who died last year at 61.

He became famous in 2020, when he made his debut as Brando Corbin on General Hospital, a role he played on more than 160 episodes until 2022.