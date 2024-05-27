KENDRICK LAMAR's beef song 'Not Like Us' surpasses DRAKE's God's plan as fastest rap song to reach 200M Spotify streams







Monday, May 27, 2024 - Rap star, Kendrick Lamar has continued his domination over Drake after his beef song “Not Like Us” notched another achievement.

According to reports, the diss song aimed at Drake has surpassed the Toronto star’s “God’s Plan” as the fastest rap song to reach 200M streams on Spotify.

According to the RapTV account on X (formerly Twitter), the song took just 19 days to reach the 200M stream threshold.





Earlier this month, Kendrick broke yet another record of Drake‘s amid their beef when the Mustard-produced diss record became the fastest song in Hip Hop history to reach 100 million streams on Spotify – a record Drizzy previously held with the Scorpion cut.

Both rappers took over the Billboard Hot 100 with their beef song.

In the chart released on May 13, “Not Like Us” premiered at No. 1. It currently sits at No.2. It was followed by his earlier diss “Euphoria” at No. 3 for its second week on the chart.

Now, “Euphoria” is at number 11. The song that started it all, Metro Boomin and Future‘s “Like That,” was at 6 on the May 13 chart, and now sits at number 7.

As for Drake, his Kendrick diss “Family Matters” entered that chart at No. 7. It now is listed at No.19. Kendrick’s “Meet the Grahams” is at No.23.

Reacting to the No. 1, Mustard rejoiced in being back on top and declared the city of Los Angeles “back up.”

“Sometimes you really gotta pop out and show n-ggas!!!!” he said. “To think . . . They really fronted on me and acted like I’m not who I am! I’m thankful but not surprised; I never lost sight and stayed down.

“With my back against the wall is where I thrive. Summer started last week according to me!! See ya sooner than you think! cc: @kendricklamar city back up !!!”