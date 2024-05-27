KENDRICK LAMAR's beef song 'Not Like Us' surpasses DRAKE's God's plan as fastest rap song to reach 200M Spotify streams

Monday, May 27, 2024 - Rap star, Kendrick Lamar has continued his domination over Drake after his beef song “Not Like Us” notched another achievement.
According to reports, the diss song aimed at Drake has
surpassed the Toronto star’s “God’s Plan” as the fastest rap song to reach 200M
streams on Spotify.
According to the RapTV account on X (formerly Twitter), the song took just 19 days to reach the 200M stream threshold.
Earlier this month, Kendrick broke yet another record of
Drake‘s amid their beef when the Mustard-produced diss record became the
fastest song in Hip Hop history to reach 100 million streams on Spotify – a
record Drizzy previously held with the Scorpion cut.
Both rappers took over the Billboard Hot 100 with their beef
song.
In the chart released on May 13, “Not Like Us” premiered at
No. 1. It currently sits at No.2. It was followed by his earlier diss
“Euphoria” at No. 3 for its second week on the chart.
Now, “Euphoria” is at number 11. The song that started it
all, Metro Boomin and Future‘s “Like That,” was at 6 on the May 13 chart, and
now sits at number 7.
As for Drake, his Kendrick diss “Family Matters” entered
that chart at No. 7. It now is listed at No.19. Kendrick’s “Meet the Grahams”
is at No.23.
Reacting to the No. 1, Mustard rejoiced in being back on top
and declared the city of Los Angeles “back up.”
“Sometimes you really gotta
pop out and show n-ggas!!!!” he said. “To think . . . They really fronted on me
and acted like I’m not who I am! I’m thankful but not surprised; I never lost
sight and stayed down.
“With my back against the
wall is where I thrive. Summer started last week according to me!! See ya
sooner than you think! cc: @kendricklamar city back up !!!”
