JENNIFER LOPEZ shuts down reporter who asked a question over rumored marital crisis with BEN AFFLECK







Thursday, May 23, 2024 - Singer and actress, Jennifer Lopez who sat for a panel discussion in Mexico City for her upcoming movie, "Atlas," shut down a reporter who asked a question about her rumored marital crisis with actor Ben Affleck.

When asked about the status of her relationship with Ben, Jennifer gave the reporter a piece of her mind. Leaning forward, she said "You know better than that," before she smiled and straightened up in her chair.

Another panelist also admonished the reporter for bringing up the delicate subject as J Lo went back to talking about her film.

Jennifer and Ben have been a hot topic in the media of late. The couple recently hit a rough patch and are now living in separate homes in Los Angeles.

Ben has been photographed around town without his wedding ring, while also going out to dinner with Jennifer and attending a school function together for her child, Emme.