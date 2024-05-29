Actor ALFONSO RIBEIRO says he would rather be without a job than accept help from TYLER PERRY







Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - Alfonso Ribeiro doesn't want to work with Tyler Perry to regain Hollywood fame.

In a recent interview with Closer Weekly, the former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor shared that his acting career has stalled after famously playing Carlton Banks.

"It was one of the greatest roles that I ever was fortunate enough to play, but it was also the role that stopped me from acting again because people couldn’t see me as anything else," he told the outlet.

Then, on Tuesday, May 28, an X user suggested that Tyler Perry should help Riberio's career.

"@tylerperry needs to revamp @alfonso_riberio career, I just know he could," the person wrote.

However, Ribiero made it clear that even though he no longer gets acting jobs, he doesn't want Tyler Perry's help.

He responded: "I don't need or ever want that man to do anything for me."





While Riberio didn't specify where the bad blood comes from, his IMDB page shows he has twelve directing credits on the former Tyler Perry sitcom Meet the Browns, so it's possible that the two have crossed paths before.

Meanwhile, Tyler Perry is trending on X following Ribeiro's tweet.