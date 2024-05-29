OSCAR SUDI abuses MALALA badly after he threatened to punish him for disrespecting DP GACHAGUA





Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has responded to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malala, who had warned him of disciplinary action if he continues disrespecting Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a notice on Wednesday, Malala called out Sudi and others for what he said was 'unacceptable behaviour'

“This behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated within the realms of our Party.

"Your recent conduct not only undermines the party's unity but also disrespects the leadership that you pledged to serve.

"Let this be a stern warning: desist from such actions with immediate effect. Should this behaviour persist, the party will take disciplinary action against you," read the statement in part.

However, in a quick rejoinder, Sudi told off the former senator as he belittled his authority.

He pointed out Malala's past as Mahiakalo Ward's MCA, adding that he wasn't of the same calibre as former powerful Jubilee party secretary general Raphael Tuju.

"Elevated MCA suffering from illusory superiority, thinking he matches Raphael Tuju's calibre." Sudi wrote on his official X page.

