Accountants lecture ‘clueless’ NJUGUNA NDUNG’U on how to collect more revenue without overtaxing Kenyans.

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) has told President William Ruto’s government to abandon its current strategy of collecting taxes, raising concerns that it primarily affects a small pool of taxpayers.
While making its submissions
before the National Assembly's Departmental Committee on Finance and National
Planning, the association proposed for the tax bracket to be widened to
accommodate more Kenyans.
They pointed out that the taxman
only collects taxes from 6.3 million Kenyans while many more are eligible,
meaning the tax burden is not shouldered equally.
Further, the association raised
concerns over the higher deductions on salaried workers, indicating that it
caused a ripple effect on the government's revenue collection.
They argued that higher
deductions reduced taxpayers' spending and in turn, decreased the amount the
government can collect in the long run from indirect taxes.
ICPAK also called for fiscal
consolidation measures to aid in increasing revenue collection by reducing
government deficits and debt accumulation. This would be anchored by
implementing stronger legal frameworks to prevent tax evasion and avoidance as
well as increasing tax audits and modernising tax systems.
The accountants also called for
avenues of corruption within the market to be sealed to encourage
accountability for every coin spent.
In conclusion, the stakeholders
called for the National Treasury to inform the public of the revenue impact of
each proposed tax measure to assess its worthiness and institute corrective
measures in the required areas.
