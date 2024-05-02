A slay queen nurse records a selfie video of a pregnant woman in labour pain and shares it on social media (Watch).

Thursday, May 2, 2024 - A young nurse is trending after she recorded a video of a pregnant woman in labour pain in the delivery room.
The expectant woman
was writhing in pain as the rogue nurse recorded a selfie video laughing.
The video has since
gone viral on social media and sparked reactions among netizens.
Netizens condemned the nurse for being unprofessional and called for her sacking.
Watch the trending
video.
I've watched this video with a lot of mixed feelings and all I can say is that,,,pic.twitter.com/AxapXc0Pz4— Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) May 1, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST
