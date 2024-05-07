Details now emerge that Keroche Heiress ANERLISA MUIGAI got engaged to city fraudster and the mastermind of fake fertilizer JOE KARIUKI - Leaked messages of her mobilizing cash bail for his release surface.

Anerlisa shared photos
of her lavish engagement ceremony in March this year, leaving Kenyans guessing
about the identity of the man who swept her heart.
It is now confirmed
that she is dating Joe Kariuki.
A leaked message
from Anerlisa asking friends to contribute funds for her fiancé Joe's cash bail
has surfaced. Joe is in custody after his firm was linked to the fertilizer
scandal.
In the message,
Anerlisa introduces Joe as her fiancé and says his bank accounts have been
frozen.
She claims that Joe
has been implicated in the scandal by his competitors who want to finish his
business.
Anerlisa further
claims that Joe cannot raise the cash bail of Ksh 3 Million to secure his
release because his accounts are frozen, prompting him to fundraise.
She goes ahead and
gives a bank account number where the funds will be sent and promises to return
the money once Joe’s accounts are unfrozen.
‘’This is not gossip, I genuinely need your
help. Nobody knows about tomorrow,’’ she concludes.
Anerlisa’s fiancé is
not a stranger to controversies.
He was jailed in
Tanzania for two years after defrauding a businessman of Sh 13.3 million.
He was released after he won an appeal against the case in which he had been imprisoned for seven years.
