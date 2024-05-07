Details now emerge that Keroche Heiress ANERLISA MUIGAI got engaged to city fraudster and the mastermind of fake fertilizer JOE KARIUKI - Leaked messages of her mobilizing cash bail for his release surface.





Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - It is now emerging that Keroche Heiress Anerlisa Muigai got engaged to shady businessman and fraudster, Joe Kariuki, one of the masterminds of the multi-billion fake fertilizer scandal.

Anerlisa shared photos of her lavish engagement ceremony in March this year, leaving Kenyans guessing about the identity of the man who swept her heart.

It is now confirmed that she is dating Joe Kariuki.

A leaked message from Anerlisa asking friends to contribute funds for her fiancé Joe's cash bail has surfaced. Joe is in custody after his firm was linked to the fertilizer scandal.

In the message, Anerlisa introduces Joe as her fiancé and says his bank accounts have been frozen.

She claims that Joe has been implicated in the scandal by his competitors who want to finish his business.

Anerlisa further claims that Joe cannot raise the cash bail of Ksh 3 Million to secure his release because his accounts are frozen, prompting him to fundraise.

She goes ahead and gives a bank account number where the funds will be sent and promises to return the money once Joe’s accounts are unfrozen.

‘’This is not gossip, I genuinely need your help. Nobody knows about tomorrow,’’ she concludes.

Anerlisa’s fiancé is not a stranger to controversies.

He was jailed in Tanzania for two years after defrauding a businessman of Sh 13.3 million.

He was released after he won an appeal against the case in which he had been imprisoned for seven years.













