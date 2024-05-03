A motorist watches helplessly as his Toyota Noah is swept away by floods (VIDEO).





Friday, May 3, 2024 - A motorist couldn’t believe his eyes as he watched his Toyota Noah being swept away by raging floods.

In the video, onlookers are seen screaming as the floods sweep away the vehicle downstream.

The motorist was forced to alight from his vehicle to save his life and watch helplessly as the car was being swept away.

The Director General of the Kenya Meteorological Department, Dr. David Gikungu, has warned that there will be exceptionally heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday of this week.



Gikungu said the heavy rain would continue to fall in various parts of the country, but would be especially heavy around the weekend.

He predicted that Thursday and Friday would be particularly severe, with varying effects expected across the country.

Watch the video.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.