Former Man. United coach, RALF RANGNICK, 'turns down' Bayern Munich job

Friday, May 3, 2024 - Former Man,United coach, Ralf Rangnick has reportedly rejected the chance to replace Thomas Tuchel as Bayern Munich manager.
Bayern had been discussing a deal with Rangnick which would
involve him leaving the Austria post early.
However, Rangnick intends to see out his contract with
Austria until its expiry in 2026 and will lead them to Euro 2024 this
summer, as per BILD.
Rangnick was already their third choice to replace Tuchel
after Xabi Alonso of Bayern Leverkusen and Germany boss Julian
Nagelsmann, who used to manage Bayern.
Bayern and Tuchel revealed in February that he
would leave the club at the end of the season.
Reports from Germany claim the squad was fissured at
that time, with the likes of Harry Kane and Manuel Neuer pro-Tuchel, and Thomas
Muller and Joshua Kimmich against him.
While Bayern are in the semi-finals of the Champions League,
they have failed to win the Bundesliga title after 11 consecutive triumphs.
They were also knocked out of the DFB-Pokal by third-tier
side Saarbrucken.
Their first leg against Real Madrid in the Champions League
ended 2-2 on Tuesday night, with goals from Leroy Sane and Harry Kane bookended
by strikes from Vinicius Junior.
