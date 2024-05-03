Former Man. United coach, RALF RANGNICK, 'turns down' Bayern Munich job







Friday, May 3, 2024 - Former Man,United coach, Ralf Rangnick has reportedly rejected the chance to replace Thomas Tuchel as Bayern Munich manager.

Bayern had been discussing a deal with Rangnick which would involve him leaving the Austria post early.

However, Rangnick intends to see out his contract with Austria until its expiry in 2026 and will lead them to Euro 2024 this summer, as per BILD.

Rangnick was already their third choice to replace Tuchel after Xabi Alonso of Bayern Leverkusen and Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann, who used to manage Bayern.

Bayern and Tuchel revealed in February that he would leave the club at the end of the season.

Reports from Germany claim the squad was fissured at that time, with the likes of Harry Kane and Manuel Neuer pro-Tuchel, and Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich against him.

While Bayern are in the semi-finals of the Champions League, they have failed to win the Bundesliga title after 11 consecutive triumphs.

They were also knocked out of the DFB-Pokal by third-tier side Saarbrucken.

Their first leg against Real Madrid in the Champions League ended 2-2 on Tuesday night, with goals from Leroy Sane and Harry Kane bookended by strikes from Vinicius Junior.