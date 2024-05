Friday, May 3, 2024 - An alarm has been raised after stray hippos were spotted strolling in Githingiri Estate near Thika Sports Club at night amid heavy rains.

The area residents are advised to be careful when driving or walking along the stretch that leads to Thika Sports Road at night, especially during heavy rains.

Stray hippos are known to be dangerous and this calls for caution.









