A family seeking justice after their son who was an Arsenal fan was beaten to death by Man United Supporters in Nairobi’s Huruma Estate after Sunday’s clash.





Wednesday, May 15, 2024 - A family in Nairobi’s Huruma Estate is seeking justice after their son was reportedly beaten to death following an altercation with Manchester United Fans.

The deceased young man was an Arsenal fan.

He was engaged in an altercation with Man United fans last Sunday during the thrilling match that saw the Red Devils lose to the Gunners.

Man United fans ganged up against him and beat him senselessly, killing him on the spot.

Although the matter has been reported to the police, no suspect has been arrested.

The family is urging police to speed up investigations and bring their son’s killers to book.













