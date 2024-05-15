BIDEN challenges TRUMP to presidential election debates but only on his terms (VIDEO)

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 - US President Joe Biden said Wednesday, May 15, he is willing to debate former US President Donald Trump in a pair of face-to-face showdowns ahead of the election – but only if his rival agrees to his strict terms.
“Donald Trump lost two
debates to me in 2020, and now he wants to debate me again,” Biden said in the
fiery early-morning video posted on his personal X account.
“Well, make my day pal,”
added the 81-year-old president.
In a letter obtained by The Post, the Biden camp ruled out
allowing the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates to organize the
events, which it has done since the 1988 election cycle.
Instead of three presidential debates scheduled by the CPD
for Sept. 16, Oct. 1, and Oct. 9, Biden wants to face off with Trump on a more
compressed schedule with the first debate held as early as June, campaign chair
Jennifer O’Malley Dillon wrote.
“I hear you’re free on
Wednesdays,” Biden chided in the video, referring to Trump’s ongoing criminal
trial in New York, which is on recess Wednesdays.
The second debate was proposed for early September, “early
enough to influence early voting, but not so late as to require the candidates
to leave the campaign trail in the critical late September and October period,”
O’Malley Dillon explained in the letter, which was first reported by the New
York Times.
The Biden team also asked for the debates to be staged
inside a television studio with microphones that automatically cut out when the
speaker’s time elapses and no live audience.
The proposed debates would also exclude Robert F. Kennedy
Jr. and any other third-party candidates. The CPD would allow additional
candidates to take the stage if they reached a minimum of 15% in polling and
were on enough state ballots.
Trump responded to Biden’s challenge in a Truth Social post,
saying he was “ready and willing” to debate him.
“Crooked Joe Biden is the WORST debater I have ever faced –
He can’t put two sentences together! Crooked is also the WORST President in the
history of the United States, by far. It’s time for a debate so that he can
explain to the American People his highly destructive Open Border Policy, new
and ridiculous EV Mandates, the allowance of Crushing Inflation, High Taxes,
and his really WEAK Foreign Policy, which is allowing the World to ‘Catch on
Fire,” he wrote.
The Trump campaign had long asked Biden to commit to debates
earlier in the 2024 cycle.
