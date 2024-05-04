Depressed woman jumps into a river with her baby strapped on her back after visiting her grandparents in Kirinyaga - RIP! MAUREEN WANGUI (PHOTO).





Sunday, May 5, 2024 - Shock and grief has engulfed a village in Kirinyaga County after a 29-year-old woman threw herself into River Nyamindi with her 5-year-old child strapped to her back.

The woman identified as Maureen Wangui had visited her grandparents with her child when the tragic incident occurred.

Her grandfather said she was washing clothes before she disappeared with her daughter after realizing that everybody had gone inside the house.

Her grandmother said Wangui had come to visit them before committing the act.

She stays with her parents in Embu.

“She stays with her parents in Embu since her mother is a civil servant and her father is a contractor.

"I do not know why she decided to throw herself in the river,” the deceased lady’s grandmother said.

Gichugu Sub-County Police Commander Johnson Wachira confirmed the incident and said police officers are working together with the residents in a bid to retrieve the bodies from the river.

According to an area resident, the search operation is tough, considering that the river is flooded.

“We are having a very hard time because we are cautious about this river, it is tough searching for the two bodies.” Said area resident Simon Muchira.

Below is a photo of the deceased lady.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.