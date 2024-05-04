Depressed woman jumps into a river with her baby strapped on her back after visiting her grandparents in Kirinyaga - RIP! MAUREEN WANGUI (PHOTO).

The woman identified as Maureen Wangui had visited her grandparents with
her child when the tragic incident occurred.
Her grandfather said she was washing clothes before she disappeared with
her daughter after realizing that everybody had gone inside the house.
Her grandmother said Wangui had come to visit them before committing the
act.
“She stays with her parents in Embu since her mother is a civil servant and her father is a contractor.
"I do not know why she
decided to throw herself in the river,” the deceased lady’s grandmother said.
Gichugu Sub-County
Police Commander Johnson Wachira confirmed the incident and said police
officers are working together with the residents in a bid to retrieve the
bodies from the river.
According to an area
resident, the search operation is tough, considering that the river is flooded.
“We are having a
very hard time because we are cautious about this river, it is tough
searching for the two bodies.” Said area resident Simon Muchira.
Below is a photo of the deceased lady.
The
