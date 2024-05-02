WYCLIFFE OPARANYA and his 31-year-old girlfriend MARY BIKET pictured at a Mombasa hotel rocking matching outfits- The former governor is madly in love with her.





Thursday, May 2, 2024 - Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and his girlfriend Mary Biket were pictured at Forodhani Seafront restaurant in Mombasa.

The two were checking on the menu before ordering food.

They donned matching white outfits.

Oparanya has since confirmed that he is dating Mary.

He came out to clear the air on viral photos of them that have been circulating.

He confirmed that the photos are genuine and they were taken with his 'loved one', and went on to wonder why someone would circulate them.

“I have seen someone circulating genuine photos... those are genuine photos... I don't know why someone would waste time trying to circulate them.

"I don't know the interest people have when you've taken a photo with your loved one,” Oparanya said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.