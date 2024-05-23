OPIYO WANDAYI exposed as a dirty politician and how DENNIS ONYANGO and blogger GABRIEL OGUDA are on his payroll





Thursday, May 23, 2024 - National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi is among the dirty lawmakers in opposition who pretend to be opposing the government during the day but at night he is dining with the government.

This was noted on Wednesday when Wandayi was spotted to be among freeloaders who had accompanied President William Ruto to the United States, on a trip that will cost Kenyan taxpayers over Sh 1 billion.

When he was caught red-handed accompanying Ruto to the US despite being a senior opposition leader, Wandayi instructed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s spokesperson Dennis Onyango to write a press statement explaining his presence in the US.

Onyango, who is on Wandayi's payroll together with blogger Gabriel Oguda, lied to Kenyans that the ODM lawmaker was invited to the US by the Joe Biden administration and not Ruto.

The truth of the matter is Wandayi's trip was authorized by Head of Civil Service Felix Koskei and he has been using taxpayers' money to accompany Ruto to the trip which many political pundits had labeled as a ‘useless globe-trotting trip’

The Kenyan DAILY POST