WILLIAM KABOGO thinks he owns Kenya– See what he is doing to TATU City owners after harassing the GATHECA family





Wednesday, May 15, 2024 - Former Kiambu County Governor William Kabogo should be arrested and arraigned for intimidating Kenyans, including the investors of multi-billion Tatu City.

In the last few weeks, the flamboyant former county boss has been accused of frustrating one of his tenants at Iguta Paradise homes, namely Njeri Gatheca and her family.

This accusation stems from claims that he wanted to take over the house forcefully even after selling it to them for Sh 40 million.

The other accusation is that Kabogo is entangled elsewhere in a Sh4.5 billion bribery court row with investors behind the Tatu City real estate project.

The investors have accused Mr. Kabogo of illegally holding onto five title deeds as part of a ploy to blackmail them into ceding a five percent stake in a section of the multibillion-shilling project.

Stephen Jennings, the majority shareholder in the Tatu City projects, claims that Mr. Kabogo has fabricated a series of events to try and trick the High Court into declaring that the politician is entitled to five percent of any proceeds that the developers will earn from a 128-acre section of the development.

The case is still in court and as usual, Kabogo is trying to bribe judges to get what he wants.

