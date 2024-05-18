18-year-old student wins $1million lottery after buying $10 scratch card

Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - An American teenager is now a millionaire after winning $1million lottery
Jalen McLean, 18, won the jackpot after his sibling, Dasha
Silas, bought the Jumbo Bucks ticket on his behalf on May 21.
'He had a huge smile on his face. Like so big it looked like
the movie character Venom,' Silas told NC Education Lottery officials.
According to FOX 8, Silas purchased the
ticket from Valero in Fayetteville later that night and watched her brother
scratch it off.
McLean, the youngest of five siblings, gave his ticket to
North Carolina Education Lottery officials and collected some of his winnings
on May 22.
Although McLean requested that his sister buy him a scratch
card, she was the one who decided to purchase the Jumbo Bucks ticket from the
Valero on South McPherson Church Road.
The Jumbo Bucks tickets were first released on June 6, 2023,
and its top prize is $1 million.
According to the NC Education Lottery website,
the rules of the game are to match the scratched-off numbers with the winning
numbers.
Ticket purchasers who get a 10X symbol win 10 times the
prize shown for it.
McLean told NC Education Lottery officials that he feels
like 'the luckiest guy in the universe.'
'How many 18-year-olds win something like this?,' he added.
The new millionaire had the choice to walk away with
$600,000 or receive his prize as an annuity of $50,000 for 20 years.
The NC Education Lottery news release confirmed that McLean
had decided to choose the yearly annuity.
It means the 18-year-old will receive $50,000 every year
until his entire $1 million cash prize is paid.
Based on the annuity terms, McLean will likely receive a
yearly $50,000 check until he turns 38.
He still managed to leave the NC Education Lottery
headquarters on May 22 with the first payment, which after required state and
federal tax withholdings, came out to $35,753.
McLean has yet to reveal everything he plans to do with the
entire $1 million, but so far, he will be using some of the cash prize to buy
an Audi.
