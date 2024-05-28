Peru's President DINA BOLUARTE accused of accepting bribes in form of Rolex watches

Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - Peru's attorney general has accused the country's president Dina Boluarte of accepting bribes in the form of Rolex watches.
Attorney General Juan Carlos Villena on Monday, May 27, said
that her receiving the luxury items from a governor amounted to accepting
bribes.
Villena "presented a constitutional complaint against
Dina Boluarte as the suspected author of passive corruption," his office
said on X, formerly Twitter.
The scandal erupted in March with the discovery of a trove
of undeclared luxury Rolex watches and jewellery in the president's
possession.
Boluarte told prosecutors last month the Rolex watches had
been loaned by a friend, the regional governor of Ayacucho, Wilfredo Oscorima.
She is being investigated on suspicion of "passive corruption" for
receiving improper benefits from public officials.
The attorney general's accusation, presented to Congress,
does not amount to an indictment because the president has immunity while in
power.
Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen criticized the accusation
as "persecution" of Boluarte.
"This is nothing more than an example of the systematic
persecution in fiscal matters that is carried out against the president in an
improper, unconstitutional, and illegal manner," Adrianzen told television
Canal N.
A congressional committee must now debate the accusation
before the whole chamber does so. However, it would be up to the courts to
decide whether to put her on trial after her term ends in July 2026.
Peru suffers from chronic political instability and has had
six presidents in the past eight years.
Boluarte took office in December 2022, replacing left-wing
president Pedro Castillo, who was impeached and imprisoned for unsuccessfully
trying to dissolve Congress. She was his vice president.
In 2023, prosecutors opened an investigation in which she
stands accused of "genocide, homicide and serious injuries," for
the deaths of more than 50 protesters during a crackdown on demonstrations
demanding she resign and call fresh elections.
