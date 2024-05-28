Singer SEAN KINGSTON faces 10 charges in Florida fraud case







Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - Singer Sean Kingston is facing 10 charges in Florida after being arrested alongside his mother for racking up about a million dollars worth of merch without paying.

From the arrest warrant issued in Broward County, it was gathered that the singer is facing a total of 10 charges related to the raid Sheriff's deputies conducted last week, with the biggest one being an alleged organized scheme to defraud several companies.

It is alleged that Sean and his mother, Janice Turner ripped off a jeweler, an exotic car dealer and several other businesses for well into the 6-figures. The car dealer allegation is over a Cadillac Escalade worth $159,701.49 and the jewelry was worth a whopping $480K.





Sean is also facing a grand theft charge for an $86,568.33 piece of furniture, a custom bed. The other charges are all related to defrauding banks and writing bad checks. Janice is facing a total of 8 charges.

One of the counts against Sean is a probation violation. He was on probation for trafficking stolen property.

He's scheduled to appear before a San Bernardino court for his extradition hearing before he's sent back to Florida. He's been held without bail since his arrest last Thursday.