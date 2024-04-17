"You'd never say that to a man" HANNAH WADDINGHAM calls out Paparazzi for asking her to show her legs on the red carpet



Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – Hannah Waddingham didn’t hesitate to confront a photographer who told her to "show me leg" while she was posing at an event.

The Ted Lasso actress was preparing to walk the red carpet at Sunday night’s Olivier Awards and, while posing for photos outside the Royal Albert Hall, a member of the paparazzi made his request.

Waddingham, whose legs were concealed even though she wore a long dress with a thigh-high slit, replied: "Oh my god. You’d never say that to a man, my friend.

"Don’t be a dick, otherwise I’ll move off. Don’t say, ‘Show me leg.’ No."

She walked away after berating the photographer and the crowd cheered her on.

Watch the video below.