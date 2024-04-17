Shares in TRUMP’s Truth social fall by 14% after announcing it is getting into streaming

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group’s stock TMTG (DJT) tumbled 14% on Tuesday after closing 18% lower Monday after the company’s premier product, Truth Social, announced a major expansion into streaming, a cost-intensive business tha has seen the likes of Disney and HBO struggle to make profit from.
TMTG’s stock, majority-owned by former President Donald
Trump, is down more than 70% from the all-time high it set on March 26, the day
after it merged with a blank-check acquisition company to go public.
Although the company is still worth billions of dollars, it
is struggling to make money according to Wall street experts.
Wall Street Experts have warned investors to be careful if
they choose to trade the stock, because the company doesn’t have the
fundamentals to back up its sky-high valuation.
Trump Media lost $58 million in 2023 and made just $4.1
million in revenue. So, it announced Monday it would sell 21.5 million more
shares to the public to raise cash even though that would dilute the value for
existing shareholders.
The streaming initiative didn’t give investors any reason to
get expectant about the company. Truth Social said it spent the past six
months testing its web, iPhone and iPad apps for live TV streaming, and it
hopes to launch a content delivery network to stand up streaming apps for
phones and tablets and eventually smart TVs.
Truth Social said its streaming network could host live
news, religious programing and family-friendly shows, movies and documentaries
that “has been cancelled, is at risk of cancellation, or is being suppressed on
other platforms and services.”
“With our streaming content,
we aim to provide a permanent home for high-quality news and entertainment that
face discrimination by other channels and content delivery services,” said TMTG
CEO Devin Nunes, a former Republican congressman for California in a statement.
“There is a lot of great
content that simply can’t find an audience for unjust reasons, and we want to
let these creators know they’ll soon have a guaranteed platform where they
won’t be cancelled.”
Trump added billions of dollars to his net worth after
TMTG’s merger with the blank check company in late March. But his shares’ value
has plunged from a peak of $5.2 billion to about $1.8 billion. Trump’s net
worth fell roughly $300 million Tuesday from the stock’s plunge.
0 Comments