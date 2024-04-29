You will be arrested and charged for crossing a flooded river – Interior CS KITHURE KINDIKI declares

Monday, April 29, 2024 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki has ordered those crossing flooded rivers to be arrested and charged.
In a directive to County Security and Intelligence
Committees on Monday, Kindiki called for the deployment of enforcement teams to
all areas prone to flooding.
The CS said the deployed officers must prevent motorists and
pedestrians from making dangerous crossovers in these flooded places.
He went on to say that should they defy the directive, the
enforcement officer must arrest and charge such persons with attempted suicide
or attempted murder.
"Deploy enforcement teams at urban and rural road spots
prone to stormwater flooding and without bridges or where the water has
breached the bridge to prevent motorists or pedestrians from dangerous
crossovers and to arrest and prosecute offenders for attempted suicide and/or
attempted murder as the facts of the case may be," Kindiki said.
On Monday, Kindiki also ordered the arrest of any
individuals who will be transporting passengers across flooded rivers or
stormwater using unsafe canoes or boats.
He said such people are taking advantage of the situation to
make money from persons in distress.
"Arrest inexperienced and unscrupulous persons taking
advantage of the prevailing situation to cash in on persons in distress."
Kindiki noted that the government is deeply concerned by the
loss of life and destruction of public and private property resulting from the
ongoing floods.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments