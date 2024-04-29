You will be arrested and charged for crossing a flooded river – Interior CS KITHURE KINDIKI declares





Monday, April 29, 2024 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki has ordered those crossing flooded rivers to be arrested and charged.

In a directive to County Security and Intelligence Committees on Monday, Kindiki called for the deployment of enforcement teams to all areas prone to flooding.

The CS said the deployed officers must prevent motorists and pedestrians from making dangerous crossovers in these flooded places.

He went on to say that should they defy the directive, the enforcement officer must arrest and charge such persons with attempted suicide or attempted murder.

"Deploy enforcement teams at urban and rural road spots prone to stormwater flooding and without bridges or where the water has breached the bridge to prevent motorists or pedestrians from dangerous crossovers and to arrest and prosecute offenders for attempted suicide and/or attempted murder as the facts of the case may be," Kindiki said.

On Monday, Kindiki also ordered the arrest of any individuals who will be transporting passengers across flooded rivers or stormwater using unsafe canoes or boats.

He said such people are taking advantage of the situation to make money from persons in distress.

"Arrest inexperienced and unscrupulous persons taking advantage of the prevailing situation to cash in on persons in distress."

Kindiki noted that the government is deeply concerned by the loss of life and destruction of public and private property resulting from the ongoing floods.

The Kenyan DAILY POST