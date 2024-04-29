Panic as CS LINTURI threatens to spill the beans on who orchestrated the fake fertilizer scandal this week – Mtajionea wenyewe





Monday, April 29, 2024 - Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has threatened to drop a bombshell over who orchestrated the fake fertilizer scandal as early as this week.

Speaking during a fundraiser at St. Theresa's Catholic in Imenti Central, Linturi blasted people who had attacked the Ministry of Agriculture over the fake fertiliser scandal.

He asked Kenyans not to be misled by people who do not understand the issue, as he will name those involved during the week.

"People are talking about things they have no understanding of. I run the ministry and only report to my boss who knows how things are going. You will understand everything before the end of the week," he said.

On Friday, over 100 MPs signed a petition on a motion proposed by Bumula MP Jack Wamboka for Linturi's impeachment over alleged mismanagement at the Ministry of Agriculture.

In his response, the CS termed the allegations as mere propaganda orchestrated to taint his name and reputation.

He asked farmers to disregard the 'noise' and instead buy fertiliser from the nearest National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) outlet and use it for planting.

"All these are propaganda by these MPs, I don't understand their motive. Don't be shaken, when you're doing well people come to distract your course.

"Go and pick fertiliser as we are in the top-dressing season, don't be distracted," Linturi urged farmers in Imenti South.

He questioned the MPs' criteria for analyzing fake fertiliser, saying they spend most of their time in offices.

"Some events are shocking, someone spends the whole day in the office and now says that the fertiliser is fake, yet they have never taken a bag to plant?" Linturi questioned.

