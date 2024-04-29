IED explosion kills 13 in Mandera County – RUTO is not dealing with AL SHABAAB well like UHURU





Monday, April 29, 2024 - 13 people have been confirmed dead after an improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off in Elwak Town, Mandera County.

The IED was laden on a donkey cart when it went off killing the 13, witnesses and police said.

This is the second such blast to happen using a donkey cart.

But other locals suspect the bomb was detonated by a person who was near there.

The incident happened Monday, April 29 morning opposite a local Administration Police camp.

The victims, according to witnesses, are ten non-locals and three local ones.

They include seven Kenyans (non-locals), three Ethiopians, and three locals including two taxi drivers.

The targeted premise houses non-locals including teachers, nurses, and police officers.

Equity Bank said they had suspended operations at their local branch following the explosion.

“Dear Esteemed Members, We regret to inform you, that our Elwak Branch, Mandera County will remain closed today following an explosion in Elwak Town.

"We confirm that our branch and the staff in Elwak are safe. However, as the security agencies continue with investigations,” the bank said in a message on social media.

Reports indicate there was intelligence about the possible attack in the area.

Security operations were immediately launched after the explosion but no arrest was made.

Officials said they believe the incident was set up by al-Shabaab terrorists or their remnants operating in the area.

The Kenyan DAILY POST