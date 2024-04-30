You elected incompetent government! RAILA now tells Kenyans as he schools RUTO how to deal with floods disaster

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 - Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has faulted the Government of President William Ruto over the handling of the ongoing floods in the country.
In a statement, Raila said the floods caught the
government unprepared despite Ruto talking big about climate change.
The former Prime Minister noted that the government has been
forced to plan, search, and conduct rescue operations at the same time.
“The devastation has made clear that as a nation, we must confront the emergency of our failure to learn.
"The government has been talking
big on climate change, yet when the menace comes in full force, we have been
caught unprepared.”
“Despite the fact that the Meteorological Department had accurately predicted the coming heavy rains and storms, there were no advance contingency plans.
"We have therefore been reduced to planning, searching, and
rescuing at the same time,” said Raila.
Baba also slammed the Ruto-led administration for what he
described as confusion, duplication, and unnecessary competition within its
ranks.
Raila urged the government to provide clarity on roles and
responsibilities in the response and incident management system.
“We are also calling on the government to perfect the
communication channels with all who have responsibilities in the unfolding
situation to enable agencies and the two levels of government to deliver
better, faster, and efficient services,” he stated.
Raila urged the government to ensure that the most pressing
needs of low-income people across the country are prioritized and that their
voices are heard as the recovery efforts continue.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments