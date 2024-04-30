You elected incompetent government! RAILA now tells Kenyans as he schools RUTO how to deal with floods disaster





Tuesday, April 30, 2024 - Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has faulted the Government of President William Ruto over the handling of the ongoing floods in the country.

In a statement, Raila said the floods caught the government unprepared despite Ruto talking big about climate change.

The former Prime Minister noted that the government has been forced to plan, search, and conduct rescue operations at the same time.

“The devastation has made clear that as a nation, we must confront the emergency of our failure to learn.

"The government has been talking big on climate change, yet when the menace comes in full force, we have been caught unprepared.”

“Despite the fact that the Meteorological Department had accurately predicted the coming heavy rains and storms, there were no advance contingency plans.

"We have therefore been reduced to planning, searching, and rescuing at the same time,” said Raila.

Baba also slammed the Ruto-led administration for what he described as confusion, duplication, and unnecessary competition within its ranks.

Raila urged the government to provide clarity on roles and responsibilities in the response and incident management system.

“We are also calling on the government to perfect the communication channels with all who have responsibilities in the unfolding situation to enable agencies and the two levels of government to deliver better, faster, and efficient services,” he stated.

Raila urged the government to ensure that the most pressing needs of low-income people across the country are prioritized and that their voices are heard as the recovery efforts continue.

