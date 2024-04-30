Kenyans really miss UHURU – See how they reacted after African Union appointed him to lead Election Observation Mission in South Africa?

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has landed another job with the African Union.
The AU appointed Uhuru to head
the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) for South Africa in May
2024.
The African Union Commission
(AUC) disclosed that Uhuru is set to lead a team of observers designated to
monitor the forthcoming general election in South Africa.
The AU team is set to start
observing the elections from May 21 to June 3.
The role of the team will be to
offer impartial reporting or assessment of the quality of the poll,
encompassing the extent to which the election conduct aligns with regional,
continental, and international standards for democratic elections.
The news of this appointment excited
Kenyans who celebrated him as the best president Kenya had ever had.
Some Kenyans hilariously took on
each other by reminding anti-Uhuru campaigners that the former head of state
was not living a lonely life at his Gatundu home as they had prayed and
predicted.
President William Ruto's United
Democratic Alliance (UDA) supporters were vocal opposers of Azimio la Umoja One
Kenya Coalition, Uhuru's preferred faction.
"There are UDA supporters
who think he's suffering in Ichaweri," "Vincent Mong'are quipped, in
a targeted salvo against anti-Uhuru campaigners.
Godfrey Njihia Kaguthi, said the
appointment was one of many wins Uhuru had achieved since leaving office.
"Keep winning Mr. President,
Uhuru the great, master of soft power," said Kaguthi.
Wanjiru Lynette Kimemia said the
appointment had rekindled her affection for Uhuru's leadership and referred to
him as Prince Charming.
Stephen Ndung'u said that if
getting such appointments was an equivalent of suffering, then Uhuru's suffering
was admirable.
"President Uhuru Kenyatta -
Emeritus continues to 'PARARA' (waste) in Ichaweri. We all miss you as 'fellow
Kenyans'. Who deosn't?" He posed.
Muthoni Moe described Uhuru as a
natural and loveable leader.
"He will always be a
leader, congratulations Mr. President," Muthoni commented.
