You are too old for my husband - Woman calls out MAMA MARTHA, who is based at Soi Market, for wrecking her marriage (PHOTO).







Tuesday, April 2, 2024 - A jilted woman has taken to social media to call out an alleged homewrecker, identified as Mama Martha, for destroying her marriage.

She claims that Mama Martha, a trader at Soi Market, is having an affair with her husband, Martin.

Martin is reportedly young enough to be Mama Martha’s firstborn son.

“I called to talk but she told me that "Sharing is caring".

"She also told me that she did not propose to my husband but he is the one who did so I shouldn't bother her,’’ the woman ranted.

Below is a photo of the alleged homewrecker.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.