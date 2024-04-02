County Heist: How Kilifi Governor GIDEON MUNG’ARO’s 30-year-old girlfriend, LOISE MAKENA, supplied air for Ksh 35 million.

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 - Yesterday, we exposed how Makena transacted business with Kilifi County on behalf of the governor through several companies including Landale Builders Limited, Radeny Holdings Limited, Waymark Supplies, and Marie Company Ltd.

Among the many shady contracts awarded to these companies, one stood out.

A tender for the supply and delivery of branded sports kits worth Ksh35m, awarded to M/S Marie Company Limited under the contract KCG/GCSS/1247713/2022/2023.

On the 22nd of June 2023, the County Treasury Government in Kilifi sent a letter to W/S Marie Company Limited at P.O. Box 5242, notifying them that they had successfully fulfilled the contract for the supply and delivery of branded sports kits, in accordance with the terms of the agreement.

The undersigned officer in the letter was Winnie Luwali Wakati, the Accounting Officer.

However, upon conducting an audit, it was discovered that the company had not actually supplied anything at all.

This prompted the Kilifi County Assembly to summon top county officials, including the CECM for Gender, Social Services, Youth, and Sports, Dr. Ruth D. Masha, who ended up lying under oath during the heated grilling session.

In a follow-up 3-hour session on 7th December 2023, the officials presented false documents, including those with forged signatures in a lame attempt to explain how the contracts were awarded.

They did not follow the proper procurement process, which includes advertising tenders, holding a bid opening meeting, evaluating bids based on predefined criteria, pre-qualifying successful bidders, and finally placing an order from the approved award.

The tender award process involves verifying the charge account and approving the order by the Chief Finance Officer, final approval by the Head of Procurement, notifying the supplier through the Kenya Supplier Portal, and delivering the goods and/or services by the supplier.

This case was reported to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), but the files have been gathering dust at the DCI HQ at Kiambu Road.

The public deserves to hear this.









By Cyprian Nyakundi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.