Marriage is about sharing. You share everything including infection - ETINOSA



Tuesday, April 2, 2024 – Actress Etinosa Idemudia has shared her opinion about marriage.

In a post shared on her X, the actress who is divorced, said marriage is all about sharing everything including infection.

According to her, when she was married, she also received her fair share of infection from time to time.

The mum of one wrote

''When I was married of course I received infection from time to time. But that's Marriage for you. Marriage is about sharing. You share everything.......Including infection''