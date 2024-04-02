You are of no use to us anymore – RUTO’s man AARON CHERUIYOT now calls for the resignation of IG KOOME

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 – The government of President William Ruto now sees no use for Inspector General Japhet Koome even after using him earlier on to tame former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his Azimio goons during anti-government protests.
This is after Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot called for Koome’s resignation on Sunday, accusing him of sleeping on the job.
Speaking in Bomet County, the Senator regretted that the IG
was nowhere to be seen as bandits continued to terrorize residents of Kerio
Valley.
Cheruiyot remarked that since IG Koome was appointed, he
had taken a backseat in matters of national security.
“If he is overwhelmed by the job, let him resign and we
bring new people who can ensure our people are safe,” Cheruiyot stated.
At the same time, Cheruiyot requested Prime Cabinet
Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who was also present, to have the issue addressed
at the next cabinet meeting.
“Tell him to get out of Jogoo House, and go to Kerio Valley
where our brothers and sisters are being murdered every day,” Cheruiyot told
Musalia.
The Kericho senator added that he was always bemused to see
people complaining to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki about the
rising banditry cases in the North Rift.
The legislator states that the office of the Inspector
General is independent and he should be the one being asked about
insecurity in various parts of the country.
“I want to ask that person we gave the IG job, that Koome,
where did he go? I never hear his voice,” he complained.
Cheruiyot's remarks came three days after IG Koome briefed
President William Ruto on the measures being taken to combat insecurity in
the North Rift.
