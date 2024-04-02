You are of no use to us anymore – RUTO’s man AARON CHERUIYOT now calls for the resignation of IG KOOME

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 – The government of President William Ruto now sees no use for Inspector General Japhet Koome even after using him earlier on to tame former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his Azimio goons during anti-government protests.

This is after Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot called for Koome’s resignation on Sunday, accusing him of sleeping on the job.

Speaking in Bomet County, the Senator regretted that the IG was nowhere to be seen as bandits continued to terrorize residents of Kerio Valley.

Cheruiyot remarked that since IG Koome was appointed, he had taken a backseat in matters of national security.

“If he is overwhelmed by the job, let him resign and we bring new people who can ensure our people are safe,” Cheruiyot stated.

At the same time, Cheruiyot requested Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who was also present, to have the issue addressed at the next cabinet meeting.

“Tell him to get out of Jogoo House, and go to Kerio Valley where our brothers and sisters are being murdered every day,” Cheruiyot told Musalia.

The Kericho senator added that he was always bemused to see people complaining to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki about the rising banditry cases in the North Rift.

The legislator states that the office of the Inspector General is independent and he should be the one being asked about insecurity in various parts of the country.

“I want to ask that person we gave the IG job, that Koome, where did he go? I never hear his voice,” he complained.

Cheruiyot's remarks came three days after IG Koome briefed President William Ruto on the measures being taken to combat insecurity in the North Rift.

The Kenyan DAILY POST