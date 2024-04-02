ICHUNGW’AH differs with KALONZO and WAMALWA on NADCO fallout weeks after reaching an agreement – Look! Did RUTO play RAILA?

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 - National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah has moved to stem growing dissent between parties that participated in the creation of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report.

Speaking yesterday, the Kikuyu Member of Parliament assured that the implementation of the report was well on course as approved by Parliament.

His assurance comes after several leaders in the opposition cast doubt on the State's dedication to following through on all the changes contained in the final report approved by both President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

"The report is being implemented exactly how we passed it in Parliament.

"Yesterday I saw a person like Eugene Wamalwa who had refused to append his signature to the report claiming that we do not have a goodwill," he stated.

"What greater goodwill did we need other than those of us in Kenya Kwanza all appended our signature while Eugene refused to sign claiming the cost of living was high."

To prove his case, Ichung'wah revealed that Kenyans were already reaping the benefits of select basic food products such as maize flour and sugar.

"President William Ruto has given us subsidized fertilizer. The price of maize flour was Ksh210, today it is Ksh120 or Ksh110. Sugar, which was Ksh460 is now Ksh240," he added.

"I want to confirm that the NADCO report as adopted by Parliament will be implemented and we have all the goodwill to implement that report in the manner it was passed."

The lawmaker further assured that all the changes in laws approved by the committee were already in the pipeline, including the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Bill.

"We have already published bills. The IEBC Bill to reconstitute a new Commission and as soon we reopen Parliament, we shall begin work on that Bill."

"Kalonzo should not be worried that no bill will be implemented. What court has halted, we shall deal with the courts," he explained.

Wamalwa had lamented that he had declined to append his signature on the report for fear that the opposition could be shortchanged during its implementation.

This was corroborated by Kalonzo Musyoka, who accused Ruto’s government of blocking the implementation of the report.

