Yes, the photos are very genuine because MARY BIKET is my lover - OPARANYA shuts up rumormongers as he finally addresses viral photos





Monday, April 29, 2024 - Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has come clean regarding viral photos of him and the lovely Mary Biket, which have been circulating on social media platforms

In a video posted on Facebook, Oparanya owned up to the photos, saying they are very genuine.

However, he wondered why busybody chose to circulate them.

According to Oparanya, Mary Biket is his lover and he has no shame about it.

"Those are very genuine photos. I don't know why someone would waste time trying to circulate them.

"It's unfortunate someone took the photos leaked to the press," he said.

He added that he was struggling to understand the interest people have concerning the photos, saying they are decent.

At the same time, he refuted claims that he had been hospitalised.

Oparanya said he has a family that needs his protection, stating that any fake news is hurting them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST