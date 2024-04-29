I will fund all students stranded in Nairobi – Governor SAKAJA says as he defends CS MACHOGU for the midnight ‘blunder’

Speaking
during an interview, Sakaja revealed that he will also personally visit the
matatu stages to offer a helping hand.
He
explained that some of the students had already left their respective homes by
the time Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu issued a directive postponing school reopening dates to Monday, May 6.
The
Governor insisted that all students stranded in Nairobi will benefit
regardless of which county they come from.
"I
have seen several pictures of stranded students online some of whom had been
given one-way bus fare to school," he stated.
"When
I leave (the studio), I will go to the stages and pay for all the students who
are stranded in town. I have sent my team to check now and I will go to the
stages myself. I will give them fare and soda."
At
the same time, Sakaja called upon Kenyans to stop crucifying Machogu, arguing
that the decision to send out a midnight press briefing may have been partly
informed by other factors.
Online
users had called out the Education CS for sending out the notice at midnight,
arguing that most parents had already prepared for school reopening and in some
cases, students had already left their homes.
"You
cannot blame the minister for not thinking because maybe they got the
information at night or they got direction from other places for the better
good.
"Never
think that the government has ill will when releasing information," Sakaja
added.
