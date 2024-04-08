WETANGULA warns NATEMBEYA for constantly attacking him – You are destroying Luhya community's image





Monday, April 8, 2024 - National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula, has warned Trans Nzoia County Governor George Natembeya for constantly attacking him.

Speaking on Sunday at a funds drive at Bulimbo Catholic Church, Kakamega county, Wetangula said Natembeya's attacks on him are damaging the credentials of the Luhya community.

Wetangula said the national respect given to him and Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, is damaged when Natembeya attacks them.

“As a region, we want to be somewhere come 2027 but it will be impossible to even convince other communities to support us if we continue fighting among each other. We want a community to speak in one voice,” he said.

Despite the widening rift between him and Natembeya stemming from the burial incident, the Ford-Kenya leader emphasised that politicians who engage in physical altercations will face judgment from the electorate.

He urged political leaders to redirect their efforts towards serving Kenyans.

Natembeya has in recent days attacked Wetangula and Mudavadi, accusing them of being behind the problems facing the Luhya community.

