8 senior KEBS officers suspended over fake fertiliser scandal – RUTO is not joking this time!





Monday, April 8, 2024 - The government has suspended eight senior officials at the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) over the fake fertilizer fiasco.

According to a memo, the 8 were interdicted over issuing certification and marks of quality to two companies, which have been linked to the sub-standard fertilizer.

The DCI grilled the eight on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Detectives have summoned for grilling several officials from government agencies that handled the fake fertilizer in circulation.

Officials from the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) are expected at the DCI headquarters, Kiambu Road for grilling on Monday.

Officials said they had summoned all those bearing responsibility for the acquisition and supply of the fertilizer.

The DCI will forward the file to the DPP after completing the investigation.

