8 senior KEBS officers suspended over fake fertiliser scandal – RUTO is not joking this time!

Monday, April 8, 2024 - The government has suspended eight senior officials at the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) over the fake fertilizer fiasco.
According
to a memo, the 8 were interdicted over issuing
certification and marks of quality to two companies, which have been linked to
the sub-standard fertilizer.
The DCI grilled the eight on Friday,
Saturday, and Sunday.
Detectives have summoned for grilling several officials from
government agencies that handled the fake fertilizer in circulation.
Officials from the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB)
are expected at the DCI headquarters, Kiambu Road for grilling on Monday.
Officials said they had summoned all those bearing
responsibility for the acquisition and supply of the fertilizer.
The DCI will forward the file to the DPP after completing the investigation.
