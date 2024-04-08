DJ JOE MFALME is released after he implicated his bouncer ALLAN OCHIENG in the murder of KABETE detective





Monday, April 8, 2024 - Renowned DJ Joe Mfalme has been released by the court after he implicated his security man in the murder of a Kabete police officer.

The DJ has been in custody for 14 days alongside six others.

They had been held on request of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the state, so investigations into the killing of Kabete detective Felix Kelian could be concluded.

When they appeared in court today for directions, Kibera Magistrate Margaret Murage was told that the DPP had resulted to utilise the DJ and some six respondents as state witnesses.

Mfalme’s bouncer Allan Ochieng' was referred for plea-taking for murder at Kiambu High Court.

Those who will testify against Ochieng are Eric Kariuki Gathua, Simon Wambugu Wanjiru, Khadija Abdi Wako, Sammy Cheruiyot Rotich, and Agnes Kerubo Mogire.

The Kenyan DAILY POST