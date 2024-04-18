WETANGULA warns MPs against speaking ill against BUNGE TOWERS – You will use it whether you like it or not





Thursday, April 18, 2024 - National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula, has warned of disciplinary action against Members of Parliament speaking ill against the soon-to-be-opened Bunge Towers.

Speaking on the floor of the House on Wednesday, Wetangula, who also chairs the Parliamentary Service Commission, said the MPs might find themselves before the Powers and Privileges Committee for criticising the project without having sufficient information.

The Speaker, who communicated to the House that the President would be officially opening the premises on Friday, allayed any fears that the building is not ready for use and persuaded members to ignore what he called “rejectionist philosophers.”

“The building is ready, there are six high-speed lifts all working sufficiently as any building you would find in Manhattan in the US.

"The offices are ready, the furniture has been put in place, the gym has been equipped, the kitchen and modern dining is in place,” he told the legislators.

“I want to assure you members that even the library we have set up for you is a digital library, you will access any book on earth.

"You’re going to be allocated personal parking, For those who want to walk straight from your office to the chamber there is a connecting channel.”

Wetangula was responding to concerns by Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi on the negative publicity the opening of the building has generated, insisting that Parliament needed to clean its name on the project.

The Kenyan DAILY POST