MURKOMEN goes against the Constitution and orders all police officers to enforce traffic laws





Thursday, April 18,2024 - Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, has technically suspended the Kenya constitution after he ordered all police officers to enforce traffic laws.

In his statement on Thursday, the CS shared an image of an overloaded motorbike and maintained that all police officers should enforce traffic laws irrespective of their assigned department.

Murkomen reiterated his commitment to enforcing President William Ruto's directive by reducing the number of road accidents and fatalities.

"Good morning Kenya. Following the directives issued by His Excellency the President, all police officers are under instructions to enforce the law without considering their police departments.

"Such errant drivers, riders & passengers will be in aloooooot of trouble. The numbers must fall," the CS said.

Murkomen's statement is unconstitutional since it is only the traffic department within the Kenya Police Service that has the mandate of enforcing traffic rules.

